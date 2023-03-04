160 FIRs Against Atiq Ahmed's Family; Fear Grips Prayagraj as 3rd Aide's House 'Bulldozed' | Top Points

The Uttar Pradesh police swung into action as gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his supporters came under the scanner following the murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, in Prayagraj on February 24.

On Friday, authorities demolished the house of a criminal allegedly linked to the jailed former SP MP amid heavy police deployment, the third such demolition in three days.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials arrived at the house of Mashookuddin, who has dozens of cases registered against him, in Puramufti area with bulldozers and other heavy-duty earth movers and began pulling down the structure. PDA officials said the house was built illegally.

Atiq Ahmed, Wife, Brother & Sons Named in 160 FIRs

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed’s family, including his wife Shaista, brother Ashraf, who is also jailed, and sons have all come under the scanner following the murder. The family are named in as many as 160 FIRs, as per a UP police dossier.

Atiq has been named in 100 cases, while his brother Ashraf has 52 cases, wife Shaista has three, and sons Ali and Umar Ahmad have four and one cases, respectively, against them, the Times of India reported.

Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was gunned down by assailants in broad daylight outside his residence in Prayagraj on February 24.

Atiq, who is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati prison, is a key accused in Raju Pal’s murder.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

Ahmed Moves SC, Fears ‘Threat’ to Life

On Wednesday, Atiq Ahmed, 61, moved the Supreme Court for protection claiming that he and his family have been falsely “roped in" the case and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

In his plea, he also referred to UP CM Adityanath’s statement in the assembly and claimed there is a “genuine and perceptible threat" to his and his family members’ lives.

He has sought directions to the Centre, the state government and others to protect his life against the “open, direct and immediate threat" from high state functionaries of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the Umesh Pal murder, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had launched a scathing attack on the opposition in the state assembly and vowed to destroy the mafia in the state.

HC Rejects Bail Plea of Atiq Ahmed’s Son

Rejecting the bail application of his son Ali Ahmed in a case of attempt to murder and extortion, the Allahabad High Court has said the accused is a “mafia don in making" as his name has also figured in the Umesh Pal murder. “Therefore, if he comes out of jail, he would be a threat to witnesses and society’, the court said.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, “Mafia don – Atiq Ahmad and his family have accumulated wealth and properties of several hundred crores in this fashion from proceeds of crime.

“The accused applicant – Ali Ahmad is a mafia don himself in making, as his role has figured in the commission of the offence of murder of Umesh Pal, the star witness in the murder case of MLA Raju Pal… Such a criminal, if comes out from jail on bail, would be a threat not only to the witnesses but also a constant threat to the society".

The bail application was related to a criminal case registered against Ali Ahmad on December 31, 2022 at Police Station Kareily of Prayagraj district under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 386 (extortion by putting a person under fear of death or grievous hurt) of IPC.

Prayagraj Police Says Sons Not in Custody

Police in Prayagraj on Friday denied having detained Ahmed’s two sons in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen had alleged that her sons were picked up by the police on February 24 from her residence and their whereabouts were not known since then.

No information had been provided to her by the police and she requested the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to ask for a report from police, as per IANS.

“No persons with the name of Aizan Ahmad and Aban Ahmad (two sons of Atiq) are in police custody. Neither persons with such names are registered in the general diary (GD) of the police nor have they been kept in police custody," stated the report of the Dhoomanganj police presented in the court of Prayagraj CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam.

(With PTI inputs)

