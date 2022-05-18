Science of Self-Reliance: Centre Forms Task Force to Identify 25 Vital Chemicals to be Made in India

The Modi government has set up a joint task force to identify 25 critical chemicals to be produced in India, News18.com has learnt.

According to the office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers accessed by News18.com, the government has formed a seven-member task force headed by Srivari Chandrashekhar, secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

The memorandum, issued on May 9, said: “The undersigned is directed to refer to the discussions held in the meeting conducted on May 4 under the chairmanship of honorable minister, chemicals and fertilizers, with petroleum and petrochemicals industries."

“A joint task force is hereby constituted with the following composition," it said, listing six members apart from Chandrashekhar.

The list includes Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; Dr Anjan Ray, director of Indian Institute of Petroleum; and Ajay Shah from Reliance Industries, among others.

The panel is expected to “prioritise 20-25 chemicals which are currently imported and can be produced through value addition in the by-products of petroleum and petrochemical industry/refinery and also to earmark the refineries/petrochemical industries for these chemicals".

The first report, drafted by the panel, will be presented before the minister within the month of the constitution, the document said.

THE OBJECTIVES

Under the subhead “terms of references", the document lists the objective behind forming the task force. It says the panel will identify the basic chemicals to be used by downstream industry, especially speciality chemicals.

The panel is also expected to “identify the research areas, technical development activities and tag oil companies with research and development institutions, whenever required".

Moreover, it should also “identify the bottlenecks in ease of doing business, including policy measures and regulatory clearances, etc." apart from highlighting any other relevant issues.

The task force can invite stakeholders, experts and special invitees to give their inputs as and when required. It will convene the meeting weekly or fortnightly, the document said.

