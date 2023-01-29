Home » News » India » ATS Court in Lucknow Convicts Man for Assaulting Security Personnel at Gorakhnath Temple

ATS Court in Lucknow Convicts Man for Assaulting Security Personnel at Gorakhnath Temple

Special judge of the ATS court Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi said the quantum of sentence will be announced on January 30.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 12:55 IST

Lucknow, India

The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).
The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

A court here convicted Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi on Saturday for assaulting a PAC jawan at the Gorakhnath temple.

Special judge of the ATS court Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi said the quantum of sentence will be announced on January 30.

According to an FIR lodged at the Gorakhnath police station on April 4, 2022 on the basis of a complaint from Vinay Kumar Mishra, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.

He was overpowered by the security personnel and subsequently, arrested.

Advertisement

The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: January 29, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 12:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks