ATS Court in Lucknow Convicts Man for Assaulting Security Personnel at Gorakhnath Temple

A court here convicted Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi on Saturday for assaulting a PAC jawan at the Gorakhnath temple.

Special judge of the ATS court Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi said the quantum of sentence will be announced on January 30.

According to an FIR lodged at the Gorakhnath police station on April 4, 2022 on the basis of a complaint from Vinay Kumar Mishra, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.

He was overpowered by the security personnel and subsequently, arrested.

The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

