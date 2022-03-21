Australia Hands Over 29 Antiquities to India Ahead of PM Modi-Morrison Virtual Summit Today

Australia has returned 29 antiquities to the Indian government, which were most likely stolen or illegally removed from India. The move comes ahead of India and Australia’s virtual summit where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will review progress on initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi has inspected the antiquities, which are categories as per themes including ‘Shiva and his Disciples’, ‘Worshipping Shakti’, ‘Lord Vishnu and his Forms’, ‘Jain tradition’ and ‘Portraits’. These artifacts date from as early as 9-10 century CE. The primarily sculptures and paintings are made of sandstone, marble, bronze and brass, and are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

In the ‘Shiva and his Disciples’ category, the 9-10th Century sandstone idol is seen adorned with a ‘mundmālā’, trampling on an ‘āpasmārapurusa’, attended by a female attendant, and, is embellished with a serpent-hood crown. Visible ‘ayudhās’ represent a trident in two hands, ‘damru’, in another, skull in one, and serpent in another. Other artifacts in this category include the 12th Century ‘Child-Saint Sambandhar’ and ‘Dancing Child-Saint Sambandar’ from Tamil Nadu, 14th Century ‘The Saint Chandikesvara’ and a Shiva and Parvati painting circa 1830-40 from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

In the ‘Worshipping Shakti’ category, the 12-13th CE idol of Durga Mahisasuramardini is seen holding the Mahisha demon by his hair, with her tongue out, and an aggressive expression throughout her face.

‘Lord Vishnu and his Forms’ represents the 12-13th Century sandstone sculpture from either Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh of divine couple Lakshmi and Vishnu as central deities, felicitated by Brahma and Shiva on either side. The category also includes a 1720-1730 painting from Bikaner, Rajasthan, displaying Varaha rescuing the Earth Goddess, a 19th Century art of Krishna and Arjuna from Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The ‘Jain Tradition’ has an artifact showcasing the ‘Arch of a Jain Shrine’ dated 11th-12th century made of marble from Mount Abu region. The category also includes ‘Vijnaptipatra’ — the letter of invitation to Jain monks in a picture scroll using gold and silver from the 19th Century Rajasthan.

Portraits include Maharaja Sir Kishen Pershad Yamin dated 1903 by Lala Deen Dayal & Sons, a memorial painting of Hiralal A. Gandhi from 1941 and ‘Portrait of a Gentleman’ from 1875 from an artist from Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Other decorative objects include a 1775 painting of a young lady with elaborate saree from Bundi in Rajasthan, a brass object from 19th Century Hyderabad, Telangana, and an 1875 art of an amorous couple from Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott returned a 900-year-old Shiva sculpture allegedly smuggled by disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. Following this, the NGA returned another five artworks it purchased from Kapoor, including a third-century rock carving and a series of exquisite stone sculptures.

