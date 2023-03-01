Two Australian universities – Wollongong and Deakin – are set to open their campuses in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), said union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday. The minister’s Australian counterpart Jason Clare, meanwhile, spoke about developing a mechanism that will allow students to access education in both countries.

Clare is on a five-day tour to India to foster bilateral ties. The two announced the tie-up while Pradhan was addressing an event at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College.

At least 25 prestigious Indian universities have some kind of engagement with their counterparts in Australia. “Next week, another glorious chapter will be added to our bilateral relations as two prestigious Australian universities are coming to India," Pradhan said.

He added that the formalities will be completed on the sidelines of the Australian prime minister’s visit to India, which is scheduled for next week.

“Meanwhile, 10 new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between both countries for educational tie-ups during the Australian minister’s visit to India," the minister said.

Clare, while addressing students, said the two countries will sign an important agreement on Thursday to come up with a mechanism for the mutual recognition of qualifications that will allow students to access education in both countries.

“This is to mean that Indian students studying from an Australian university will be recognised, if they wish to continue further higher education in India. This is the broadest and most favourable agreement that India has signed with any country so far," said Clare, who was accompanied by a delegation of 10 vice-chancellors of Australian universities and other higher education leaders from the country.

The delegation also had former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is University of Wollongong’s global brand ambassador.

