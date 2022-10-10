Australia's Old Parliament House Decked Up in Tricolour Lights for EAM Jaishankar's Welcome

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited Australia’s Canberra on Monday, and was welcomed with the old Parliament house of Australia decked up in tricolour lights. Ahead of his talks with Australian leadership on Monday, Jaishankar shared a picture of the Parliament House and expressed joy over his welcome.

This EAM Jaishankar’s second visit to Australia this year. The first was in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne. During the current visit, Jaishankar will be in Canberra and later go to Sydney.

He held the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) along with his counterpart Penny Wong. India and Australia recognize that the Indo-Pacific region is being reshaped and it is in the interest of both nations to navigate through this together, said Wong.

Underlining the importance of partnership with India, Wong said, “For Australia, this partnership (India), is a critical part of shaping the region we want."

During his stay in Australia, S Jaishankar will also be meeting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles.

