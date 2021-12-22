Autopsy and Biometrics Fail, Unidentified Accused Behind Amritsar Sacrilege Cremated

The identity of the two sacrilege suspects in Punjab who were lynched to death continues to be shrouded in mystery even as the one involved in the incident at Golden Temple was cremated today after a post-mortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar.

Officials said the DNA samples of the suspect has been preserved for matching if anyone from the deceased’s family approached the authorities. The hospital management had constituted a five-member board that conducted the autopsy. The report will be sent to Amritsar Government Medical College and a lab in Kharar for further investigation.

The authorities have circulated the photograph of the man believed to be in his early 20s. His movements have been captured through various CCTV footage.

No claimant had so far emerged for the body and the biometric technique failed to provide any lead to the police. The Punjab government has constituted an SIT to probe the incident as well as the identity of the suspect though so far nothing constructive has emerged.

In the Kapurthala lynching case, police are yet to receive the autopsy of the body of the suspect who was beaten to death. The youth in his early 20s had been apprehended by villagers and beaten to death after the gurdwara manager and workers suspected him of attempting sacrilege at the gurdwara. The police had ruled out sacrilege and claimed the youth had entered the gurdwara for a theft.

Even in this case, the police is yet to receive any concrete leads in identifying the youth.

The body has been lying in the mortuary of the civil hospital, Kapurthala, since the day of the incident. While the police had confirmed on Tuesday that biometric verification of the boy’s fingerprints was being conducted to ascertain his identity, there are no leads on that so far either.

