Autorickshaw Explodes in Mangaluru: No Need to Panic, Says Police as Probe On

A moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru exploded on Saturday and caught on fire, injuring the driver and a passenger among others.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Saturday in the Kankanadi PS area. CCTV footage from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, however, police did not confirm if it was a ‘blast’ and asked people not to panic.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar after inspection told reporters that there was ‘a fire’ in the autorickshaw and there is no need for panic. He appealed against spreading rumours. “The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto," he said. When asked whether it was a blast, he said: “We don’t know anything prima facie."

Kumar said that the fire was noticed by people in the autorickshaw and a passenger and the driver were among those who sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, he said.

Advertisement

“We have called the Special team and the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team to verify the reasons behind the incident. Some people have got injuries. They are being treated for burns," the police commissioner said.

Kumar said the autorickshaw driver was undergoing treatment and he could comment only after talking to him.

The police commissioner appealed to people to not panic. “There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here