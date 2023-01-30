Home » News » India » Avalanche Over Dhauli Ganga Tributary Near Malari in Uttarakhand

Avalanche Over Dhauli Ganga Tributary Near Malari in Uttarakhand

The avalanche occurred over the Kunti, a tributary of the Dhauli Ganga river near Malari, District Information Officer Ravindra Singh Negi said

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 16:25 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

Their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities. (Representative photo)
Their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities. (Representative photo)

An avalanche hit Uttarakhand near the border village of Malari in Chamoli district on Monday, an official said.

The avalanche occurred over the Kunti, a tributary of the Dhauli Ganga river near Malari, District Information Officer Ravindra Singh Negi said. However, there is no report of any damage to life and property, he said.

Avalanches over the Kunti are common around this time of the year. A road from Joshimath goes to Malari, which is located in the Niti valley about 50 kilometres away from the subsidence-hit town.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 30, 2023, 16:25 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 16:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks