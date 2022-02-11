Avoid Eating These Food Items to Get Relief From Period Pain, Cramps

Women face problems such as stomach aches, tight abdomen, muscle aches, and physical discomfort during periods. Many women take painkillers. According to doctors, taking medicines every month can have harmful side effects. However, girls can save themselves from these pains by following some food restrictions. It will be surprising for you to know that avoiding some food items can reduce period pains.

Reduce salt intake during menstruation. Avoid eating junk foods like processing chips that are high in sodium. This prevents abdominal cramps during periods.

Refrain from eating dishes prepared from refined wheat flour (Maida). These include pasta, pizza bread, biscuits etc. It causes issues like constipation, indigestion, and blood sugar imbalance.

Some women feel like eating sweet and sugary foods during periods. But sweets should not be consumed during periods.

Avoid sugary soft drinks too. High blood sugar during menstruation can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels. This causes anxiety and constipation.

Avoid eating oily foods like pizza and burgers. Eating such food items increases bad oil content which results in back pain and stomach pain.

High intake of calcium and fatty foods like milk and meat can cause breast pains, body aches and muscle pain. Refrain from drinking a lot of coffee and tea. Instead, one can have black tea or black coffee.

Stay away from gas-filled soft drinks.

Avoid pickles during menstruation. Distance yourself from noodles, waffles, and food that can be kept in the fridge.

One can eat plenty of water-rich foods. You can have nuts, ginger, leafy vegetables like spinach, dark chocolate, bananas, fennel, oranges and watermelon during menstruation. Eating these things for three to five days after menstruation is good for the body. It also helps avoid menstrual problems.

