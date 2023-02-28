Kashmiri Pandit Bank Guard's Murder 'Avenged'. Pulwama Terrorist Killed in Encounter

The terrorist killed in the Awantipora encounter in the early hours of Tuesday has been identified as Hizbul Mujahideen, who had shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard two days ago.

“The killed terrorist has been identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, but later joined The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba," the Kashmir ADGP said, adding that the killer of bank guard Sanjay Sharma had been neutralised.

Two Army personnel were also injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora area. Sources said that one of the soldiers succumbed to injuries. However, there’s no official confirmation yet.

Advertisement

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Awantipora’s Padgampora area, a joint team of security forces, including the Army, launched a cordon-and-search operation.

“Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Later, the police updated that one terrorist has been killed in the Awantipora encounter, however, his body is yet to be retrieved. Officials said that as the security forces approached the suspected area, hiding terrorists opened fire at them, injuring two soldiers.

Two days ago, a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard, Sanjay Sharma, was shot dead by terrorists barely 100 metres from his home in Achan in Pulwama when he was on his way to the local market. He was rushed to a hospital by passersby but he succumbed to the injuries.

The mortal remains of Sharma, 40, were consigned to the flames on Monday as per Hindu rituals amidst the presence of his family members and neighbours, including Muslims, an official said, adding that the Muslim neighbours helped his family members in performing the last rites.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha condemned the killing and said those behind the “extremely unfortunate incident" will be taken care of by the security forces.

While the BJP held protests at several places in Kashmir against Sharma’s killing, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visited his family and questioned the Centre’s claim that militancy has ended in the union territory.

Advertisement

Sharma became the first victim of targeted killings by terrorists this year. Last year, they shot dead 18 people, including three Kashmiri Pandits, a bank manager from Rajasthan and eight non-local workers, in 29 attacks in the Valley.

“We condemn the murder. We stand by the bereaved family. As soon as the news of the incident broke yesterday, people were ready to provide all help — blood, money or anything else — to save him. Unfortunately, he succumbed on the way (to hospital)," a local resident, Bashir Ahmad Malik, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Advertisement

He said the killing was a setback for the Hindu-Muslim harmony in the village which has existed since centuries.

Read all the Latest India News here