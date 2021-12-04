Ayodhya On High Alert Ahead Of 29Th Anniversary Of Babri Masjid Demolition

A high alert has been issued for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, which falls on December 6 every year. Since the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue, neither the anniversary of Babri demolition is observed in Ayodhya as before nor is there any enthusiasm seen among the Hindu community.

However, the Ayodhya police in a bid to avoid any communal tension has launched a strict vigil of the vehicle and people coming from outside.

After the Supreme Court’s July 2020 verdict, the Ayodhya dispute came to an end, the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was given for the construction of the Ram temple, while 5-acre land was given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque.

Advertisement

The construction is currently underway and is funded by the Ram Mandir Trust. The process of getting the map passed from the Ayodhya Development Authority on the land given for the mosque is in the final stages.

Therefore, the parties associated with Babri Masjid expressed that now there is no need to observe December 6 as Black Day.

Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari supporting Supreme Court’s verdict said, “The decision was taken on November 9 last year and now all have accepted the verdict."

“The Supreme Court took the decision and the Muslim community across India accepted it with peace. We only want that no black day should be celebrated on behalf of the Muslim community. There will be no program conducted anywhere on December 6," Ansari added.

However, since the verdict, neither the Muslim community celebrated Yaum-e-Gham nor Shaurya Day is being celebrated by the Hindu community. And, somehow if still the situation arises, in view of this, all possible steps are being taken for vigilance and safety.

Advertisement

Speaking on security arrangements, Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police RK Chaturvedi said, “Ayodhya has always been a sensitive topic. We are doing routine checking of vehicles and other things near tourist places and hotels. Our entire team of commandos has been deployed across the city."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.