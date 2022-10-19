Ayodhya Ram Temple Work in Progress: 1,700 Cubic Feet of Maharashtra Teak Wood to Be Used for 42 Doors

Teak wood from the forests of Maharashtra will be used for making the doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. About 1,700 cubic feet of wood will be required for the 42 doors to be installed in the temple with special carving for figures like peacock, kalash, surya, chakra, conch, mace, and various flowers, the temple trust has said.

The construction work on three storeys of the superstructure comprising the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and five mandaps (pavilions) on the ground floor is progressing in full swing now, after heavy rain in the first week of October had stalled the construction process. The temple trust said the work is progressing according to plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity to offer prayers before Lord Ram. The construction work is being done simultaneously in all the parts of the temple to keep the accuracy at the same level from the entrance to the garbhagriha, the trust said.

The superstructure of the temple is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth with granite stone which was completed in September 2022. Approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks weighing two tonnes each were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones. No steel was used in the foundation, raft, and plinth. The total built-up area is 58,920 sq ft and the ground floor reached after completing 72 ft of three-layered structures, the temple trust said.

The superstructure of the temple is being built by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district.

The superstructure of the temple is being built by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district. Approximately 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone will be used in the superstructure of the temple. The walls and floor in the garbhagriha of the temple will be of Makrana marble. There will be 392 pillars in the temple, 166 columns on the ground floor, 144 columns on the first floor, and 82 columns on the second floor, the trust said.

The work of installing white marble pillars of Makrana in the sanctum sanctorum has also begun, said the trust.

For the carving and erection work of the Bansi Paharpur stones, skilled technicians have been engaged at the mines, workshops in Rajasthan, and at the temple workplace. The quality of stones and workmanship of carving is being supervised by the experts of the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) from Bengaluru, architect CB Sompura, and implementing agencies Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), and Project Management Consultants. To date, 42 per cent of the Bansi Paharpur stones have been carved and are available for erection.

The parkota (rampart) will be constructed by using carved red Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur sandstone from Bharatpur. Construction work of the RCC retaining wall and foundation of parkota is in progress as per schedule.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the Shri Ram Lalla Temple, a pilgrimage facilitation centre and other utilities services are being constructed. For carrying out the construction work of the pilgrimage facilitation centre, other utilities, and infrastructure services in the complex, soil testing, survey and layout, and marking have been completed and construction work has started.

The masterplan of the remaining area of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been finalised in which temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Viswamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, Mata Sabri, etc, are planned in addition to other facilities like Yagya/Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, Administrative Building, etc.

