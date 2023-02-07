The Yogi Adityanath government has decided that the facade of all residential and commercial buildings situated on three major roads leading to the Ram Temple will be made uniform. Over Rs 32 crore will be spent on this in 2023.

These three roads will be the 13-km long ‘Ram Path’, the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Path’, and the ‘Bhakti Path’. “To ensure a pleasant appearance to the tourists and pilgrims visiting the places of touristic interests such as Ram Janambhoomi and other temples, this project requires physical introduction of a façade development scheme that provides unification through colours, materials, and elements for all commercial, residential and office buildings on the Ram Path," says a state government document seen by News18.

This would include introducing architectural elements such as arches on elevations, lookalike pillar designs, window styles, parfait styles, boundary walls, shop fronts, vibrant signage, and street lighting to define the street character of the Ayodhya town.

‘Road show’

The ‘Ram Path’ in Ayodhya draws a large number of tourists and pilgrims and acts as the trunk road to reach the famous Ram Janmabhoomi and is the starting point of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Path’ and ‘Bhakti Path’. Several commercial and residential buildings are established on both sides of the Ram Path which spans over 13 km in length.

The ‘Bhakti Path’, meanwhile, is well known for its shops selling sweets, mementos, books, and puja items and the road is being widened to accommodate the anticipated influx of pilgrims here.

The ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Path’ is designed to be the promenade leading to the Ram temple and all inner streets leading to the temple will merge at this road. The road has been widened to 30m given the anticipated visitor inflow.

Present situation

Presently, along the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Path’, various portions have barricades with temporary fences which do not give a pleasant appearance to the visitors and many structures don’t even have basic plaster. The line of shops on ‘Bhakti Path’ will see facade upliftment of boundary wall and lighting of the wall, fixing and painting shop signages and design theme-based artwork on shop shutters, etc. This could be on the lines of the heritage corridor built in Amritsar for the path leading to the Golden temple.

The whole idea of the project is that the buildings located on three roads need their facades improved to fit with the overall theme of Ayodhya and its surroundings.

