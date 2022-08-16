Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Assam Grandma Finds Rare 90-yr-old Flag Used During Freedom Struggle

When Kiron Rajhowa was asked for a Triranga by her four-year granddaughter, she remembered the national flag that was lying in her wooden closet. She took out the neatly stacked national flag which now bears a permanent crease mark and for her granddaughter. However, it was Dolly Gogoi Rajkhowa, daughter-in-law of Kiron who noticed that the flag was different from the present-day national flag. It doesn’t bear the Ashok Chakra but has the Charkha instead.

“I had kept the flag neatly in the closet as it’s an invaluable asset to the nation and to us. It shall not be able to tell you the age of this flag, but it is in my possession since the last 40 years.

With the prominent Charkha in the centre, the national flag is believed to be more than 90 years old and was with freedom fighter Podmeshwar Rajkhowa since 1931. A resident of Sarupather village in Sonari at Upper Assam, Rakjkhowa used this flag during the freedom struggle movement.

“It’s a like fairy tale for us. My young daughter asked for the national flag as she saw the tiranga in the neighbourhood. Then my mother-in -law took out this flag. I didn’t have any idea about the flag. However, as it didn’t match today’s one we put it on the Facebook. We never imagined that it would go viral. On this Amrit Mahatsav, we feel proud and privileged to have preserved this," expressed Dolly Gogoi Rajkhowa.

The National Flag of India was adopted in its present form during an ad hoc meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on the 22 July 1947, a few days before India’s independence from the British on 15 August, 1947. It has served as the national flag of the Dominion of India between the 15th of August 1947 and the 26 January 1950 and that of the Republic of India thereafter. In India, the term “tricolour" (Tiranga in Hindi) almost always refers to the Indian national flag.

The Indian National Congress, India’s largest political party before Independence, adopted a white, green and red flag as its unofficial flag in 1921. The red originally stood for Hinduism, green for Islam, and white stood for other minority religions. It is also believed that white also formed a buffer of peace between the two communities, as in the flag of Ireland. In 1931, the Congress party adopted another flag with the colours saffron, white and green, and featuring the Charkha (spinning wheel) in the centre, as their official flag. This flag purportedly had no religious symbolism associated with it.

(With Inputs from Chaw Hanseng Konwar)

