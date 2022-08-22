Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in NY: Indian Diaspora Sets 2 Guinness World Records at Massive India Day Parade

Diaspora Indians participating in the annual India Day parade held in New York on Sunday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence achieved a milestone as the event set two Guinness World Records respectively for the most number of different flags flown simultaneously and the largest ensemble of musical instrument Damru. The event held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, saw an estimated turnout of 150,000 people, both as marchers and as the audience along the route on iconic Madison Avenue.

The event billed as the world’s biggest Indian event outside the nation was attended by Telugu megastar Allu Arjun.

The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA), which organised the event claimed that two events at the parade entered the Guinness Book of World Records, the most number of flags flown simultaneously and the largest ensemble of the damru, the twin-headed drum.

FIA President Kenny Desai hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and efforts to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He also said FIA tried to do their bit by attempting the records and making their motherland shine in their homeland.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya told ANI that these records are dedicated to the global Indian community and thanked the diaspora community for their support in making the event a success.

The display of flags of countries across the globe was in honour to the Tiranga or the Indian flag, symbolising India’s universality.

New York’s Mayor Eric Adams, holding the Indian flag, was among those leading the parade. Singer and composer Kailash Kher led a mass singing of “Hindustan Meri Jaan".

Over forty floats from Indian organisations as well as American businesses like Dunkin Donuts and entertainment companies like ESPN and Hulu. A plane towing an Indian flag flew low over the city during and after the parade.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

