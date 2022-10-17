Baba Ramdev Slams Bollywood Over Drug Abuse, Says ‘Salman Uses Drugs,…And Actresses…’

Baba Ramdev launched a scathing attack on Bollywood as he addressed a gathering during an anti-drugs campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Saturday. In a widely shared video, he could be heard naming big names of the film industry like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Ramdev said Bollywood celebrities encouraged the drug culture, and claimed Salman Khan was a habitual drug offender. “Salman Khan takes drugs, who knows about Aamir…Shahrukh Khan’s son was involved in a drugs case and was caught consuming them. Only God knows what the actresses do," he said during the anti-drug campaign.

Notably, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was involved with a drugs-on-cruise case, and was arrested in October last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). However, he was later released and cleared of all charges, since no evidence was found against him.

The anti-drug campaign took place during the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference, a Zee News report said. Apart from Bollywood, Ramdev also attacked politicians and said liquor is distributed during elections.

He said drugs are openly circulated among celebrities and politicians. At the end of his address, Baba Ramdev urged the country to launch a movement against drug consumption.

