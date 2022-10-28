'Babu' the Chimpanzee's 34th Birthday Becomes Grand Occasion at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo

You will hardly come across such a celebration. Several celebrities and the who’s who from different fields joined in and, not only stars, but the public and media also graced the day. Fancy decorations were in place to celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favourite — ‘Babu’. A 34-year-old chimpanzee, Babu is the star of Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo.

The chimpanzee was also excited as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. Through his gestures and posture, it was clear that Babu was happy while picking up fruits kept in the bucket in front and looking at the audience as they called out.

Babu has always been a favourite. A few years ago, the chimpanzee lost its wife. A zoo official said, “Though he enjoys doing activities in front of the audience, he has a “zamindari" approach. His day starts with a cup of health drink (Complan). His diet includes fruits and vegetables of various types. If he is in a happy mood, he behaves well with his attendant but becomes mischievous at times."

Babu was born at Chennai’s Arigana Anna Zoo and brought to Alipore Zoo in 1998 on September 24. The chimpanzee then started its life with Rani, who died a few years ago. Babu grieved Rani for a long time but after a few months, started entertaining the audience.

Zoo director Ashish Samanta is retiring soon. It was his desire to celebrate Babu’s birthday at a grand scale. He arranged everything from the guest list to the cake. The event was graced by zoo authority secretary Sourav Chowdhury, Babu’s adoptive mother Sohini Sengupta, anchor-actor Mir and actress Swastika Mukherjee.

