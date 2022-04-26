Baby Born in Murshidabad District With Two Heads Creates Stir, Doctors Say Its a Tumor

A woman gave birth to a child with two heads in Laxminagar village in Samsherganj of Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The baby born two weeks ago due to a physical defect has caused a stir in the area. A woman named Tahera Bibi gave birth to a child who has another head on the top of his head.

The baby was born at home. The mother and child were later admitted to nearby Anupnagar Hospital. Everyone was curious to see the child. Doctors said it was rare and though it looks like a head, it is actually a type of tumor. This could be due to some pregnancy defects. The family members do not understand how to do the treatment of the child.

The family members first took the child to Anupnagar Hospital and later to Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, but doctors said the treatment was too expensive. Only with proper treatment will it be possible to save the child. The parents of the baby said, “We somehow managed to get rice for our daily life. The doctors said that one injection cost 2,000 rupees, which we could not afford, so we are unable to meet the treatment expense of the child."

