Baby Girl Abandoned in Siberia in Minus 20C Cold Doing Well After Treatment

A newborn, who was abandoned in Siberia where temperatures have been hovering near minus 20 Celsius, is responding to medical treatment and doing well, the Russian officials said on Wednesday.

The baby girl, said to be about three days old, was found by five teenagers in an egg box on a remote road near the village of Sosnovka on Friday. She was rushed to a hospital by one of the teenagers’ parents where she was declared fit and well, the BBC reported.

She was found with a rag-like blanket wrapped around her, the report said, adding that the people who found her feared that she was suffering from a frostbite and would not survive.

The doctors started her treatment immediately after she was brought in and she soon responded to the treatment. She was later shifted to a children’s hospital.

A criminal investigation has been launched against the baby’s mother for an attempted murder of a minor.

