'Backward to Backbone Classes': Andhra Govt Disburses 285 Cr to Beneficiaries Under Welfare Scheme For 2nd Consecutive Year

The Andhra Pradesh government disbursed Rs 285.35 crore into the accounts of 2,85,350 beneficiaries who include tailors, barbers and dhobis having their own shops, each getting Rs 10,000 per annum under the Jagananna Cheyuta scheme. In a special programme arranged in the camp office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for the second consecutive year in a row.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme is being delivered transparently without resorting to any corruption. He said that in the last two years Rs 583.78 crore was credited to all the eligible beneficiaries under this scheme.

Elaborating the details, he said that Rs 146.10 crore is being credited into the accounts of 1,46,103 tailors with shops followed by Rs 98.44 crore to 98,439 dhobis and Rs 40.81 crore to 40,808 barbers. The funds provided by the government can be utilized for purchasing tools, equipment and other essentials to boost their business.

Taking a dig at the previous government, the Chief Minister stated that the previous government had diluted the fee reimbursement scheme that benefits poor students from the backward class. He said that the current government had turned the BC’s from Backward Classes to Backbone Classes by empowering weaker sections socially, economically, and politically.

Like no other State, Andhra Pradesh is the first to bring the BC Commission and has made laws in implementing 50 per cent reservation for BC, SC, ST and Minorities and women in all nominated posts and contracts, the CM added. Standing by this, during the composition of the State cabinet, 60 per cent of posts were given to BC, SC, ST, and minority leaders, and two BC leaders to the Rajya Sabha, he added.

Further, the Chief Minister flayed left parties for carrying TDP’s agenda by supporting Chandrababu Naidu even though he is objecting to houses for the poor in Amaravati citing demographic imbalance and currently instigating employees against the government. “No one wants the State government employees to go on strike, neither the people, nor the government, except those who were adamant in making Chandrababu as Chief Minister," he said. Jagan said that the vested interests have been instigating teachers to go on strike, even during these testing times of Covid.

He said that from the last two years all the students were being passed without any examinations and in this third year, it was sad to see teachers going on strike leaving students affecting their education.

Going into the details, he mentioned that there were only 3.97 lakh government employees until the 2019 elections, whereas after forming the government as many as 1,84,264 new jobs were created and over one lakh outsourcing employees have been receiving EPF and ESI benefits through APCOS.

By regularising RTC employees alone, the State government is bearing an additional burden of Rs 3,600 crore every year and besides these, a minimum timescale has been brought for the contract employees. The salary bill for 3.7 lakh government employees was only Rs 1,198 crore till 2019, but now it has increased to Rs 3,187 crore per annum.

Drawing a comparison with the previous government, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the pay of Anganwadi workers was only Rs 7,000 back then and now it has increased to Rs 11,500. The pay of Anganwadi mini workers was taken to Rs 7,000 from Rs 4,500, for Sanghamitra the salaries have been increased to Rs 10,000 from just Rs 3,000. Similarly, the pay of municipal sanitation workers has been increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 12,000 and for Asha workers, the salaries were increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 3,000. Also, the salaries of tribal welfare health workers, home guards, 108 ambulance drivers were increased to a great extent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.