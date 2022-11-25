Home » News » India » Bag Containing IED Recovered from Minivan On Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Major Tragedy Averted

Bag Containing IED Recovered from Minivan On Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Major Tragedy Averted

The incident occurred when a suspicious bag was found in a minivan along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. The bag was recovered and IED was found inside the bag.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 14:00 IST

Srinagar, India

The incident occurred when a suspicious bag was found in a minivan along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. (News18 Photo)
A major tragedy was averted due to a timely intervention by the bomb disposal squad in Jammu and Kashmir. A bag containing IED was recovered near Chenani Nashri tunne, Ramban side on Jammu Srinagar National Highway after which the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot immediately.

Earlier this week, the BSF foiled two infiltration bids along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, killing an intruder and arresting another, per PTI. Both incidents show that attempts to engineer infiltration from across the border are on, the official said.

Last week, two improvised explosive devices found near a police post were destroyed on Tuesday in a controlled explosion on the outskirts of Jammu, an official told PTI.

The weight of each device was 500 grams and they were kept inside a black coloured backpack near their Phallian Mandal post in the Satwari area, he said.

first published: November 25, 2022, 14:00 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 14:00 IST
