Bageshwar Dham: Who is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri & What is the Superstition Challenge Row?

Bageshwar Dham ‘Baba’ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri landed in fresh controversy after he allegedly ran away after an anti-superstition organization challenged him to show his “miracle" powers during his Nagpur event.

In an incident captured on video that later went viral on social media, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti challenged the self-styled godman during its Ramkatha event in Nagpur. Dhirendra Shastri left midway through the event, raising questions over his alleged “powers".

Following the incident, Shashtri claimed the incident was a conspiracy and challenged the committee to attend his court in Raipur between January 20-21. “Earlier, I held a court for seven days but you didn’t come. If I get a chance, I will come again. But now, I accept your challenge. You are welcome to Raipur between January 20-21. I will hold the court there. I will pay for your ticket," he was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Advertisement

Speaking to news channels, he said he predicted the controversy as he has conducted the “ghar wapasi of 160 families." “These families did dharm wapasi and ghar wapasi and they are spending crores. For the welfare of their families, they are spending crores so why is it wrong if they spend Rs 10 crore on us?", he told SudarshanTV. “The response to such conspiracies is to ignore," he adds.

He further said “even the dog barks in their backyard," and urged those who challenged him to come to his court.

Meanwhile, the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has alleged that the Maharaj of the Bageshwar Dham has promoted superstition and has demanded police action against them.

Advertisement

Who is ‘Baba’ Dhirendra Shastri?

‘Baba’ Dhirendra Shastri is associated with the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Shastri has thousands of followers who come to his talks in Chhatarpur’s Gada village. It is said Dhirendra Shastri’s grandfather was associated with the Nirmohi Akhara, according to a News18 Hindi report.

Advertisement

He is believed to hold “miraculous powers" including mind-reading abilities and helps those who seek help. Followers claim that Shastri calls an unfamiliar person to him in court. Before his arrival, the name and address of the person are written on a slip. Due to the ‘miracle’ of Bageshwar Dham ‘Maharaj’, he receives lots of followers.

Videos of the 26-year-old man’s discourses often go viral on social media. Leaders of many political parties of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also come to his court for darshan.

Advertisement

BJP’s Kapil Mishra has defended Shastri over the latest row and said he is being attacked as he stopped religious conversion. “The anti-national and anti-Hindu gang was bound to have a stomach ache," Mishra tweeted.

All About Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti is an anti-superstition organization founded by rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. Dabholkar (67) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

The assailants were allegedly linked to the radical Hindu outfit Sanatan Sanstha.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inform it by January 30 the status of the probe. The HC had transferred the probe to the CBI from Pune police following a petition by activist Ketan Tirodkar and later by Mukta Dabholkar - Narendra Dabholkar’s daughter. Since then, the HC has been monitoring the progress in the case.

Read all the Latest India News here