Bahuda Yatra, Returning Festival, of the Holy Trinity Concludes in Puri; Suna Besha​ to be Held Tomorrow

The golden attire of the Holy Trinity will be held in Puri tomorrow. The district administration and Shree Jagannath Temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival and the security has beefed up ahead of Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath.

80 Platoons of force will be deployed at different places during the yatra. Barricade has been made from Market Square for smooth darshan of the Holy Trinity. All rituals will be performed in the early morning. On this occasion gold plates are decorated over the hands and feet of Jagannath and Balabhadra; Jagannath is also adorned with a Chakra (disc) made of gold on the right hand while a silver conch adorns the left hand.

The Suna Besha is of the trinity will be held on atop their respective chariots, Taladhwaja, Darpa Dalana and Nandighosha of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, respectively, at the Singhadwara, in front of Srimandirs, During Sunabesha, the three deities will be adorned with gold jewellery.

Balabhadra will be decorated with a plough made of gold on the left hand while a golden mace adorns his right hand. The gold ornaments are stored in the temple’s treasury. According to the “Records of Rights", the bhandara has 150 gold articles comprising three necklaces of 120 tolas, limbs (hands and feet) of Jagannatha and Balabhadra made in gold of 818 tolas and 710 tolas weight. The estimated value of these ornaments is said to run into several million crores. The security of all the jewellery rests with the Temple Police force, which is controlled by the Temple Managing Committee. I

t has been decided that the Suna Besha Darshan for the devotees will be held till around midnight. DGP Sunil Bansal said, “As like Gundicha and Bahuda Yatra, we have taken all the steps for Suna Besha. Security has tightened for this. 80 platoons force will be deployed at different places for the smooth conduct of Famous festival of Holy Trinity."

Jagnnath Swainmohapatra, Chief Servitor of LodJagannathh said, “We are getting ready for the Golden Attire (Suna Besha)of the Holy Trinity which will be held tomorrow. We have discussed with the administration for the smooth conduct of rituals. It has decided no one will be present in front of Deities during Sunabesha."

The world-famous Bahuda Yatra (Home Coming Festival), the return journey of the Holy Trinity in Puri held on Saturday. After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the deities returned to Shreemandi on the 10th day.

The Bahuda Yatra follows the same rituals and schedule, as it is during the Ratha Yatra. During the return journey, the three chariots stop for a while at the Mausima Temple, also known as Ardhasani Temple. This temple is dedicated to the aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here three deities are offered Poda Pitha, a special sweet. Thereafter, the three deities start their journey to Jagannath temple. The chariots of Balabhadra and Subhadra are pulled and are parked at Singha Dwara of the temple.

