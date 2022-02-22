Tensions continue to simmer in Shivamogga district of Karnataka with the death of 23-year-old office-bearer of the Bajarang Dal and subsequent political friction, leading a prohibitory order clamped today. The Bajrang Dal activist, identified as Harsha, was brutally killed late Sunday night near Ravivarma Street in Bharathi Colony.

Harsha was a tailor and held the position of ‘Prakanda Sahakaryadarshi’ (coordinator) in the district.

A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister KC Narayana Gowda claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder. The minister in-charge of Shivamogga district said, “The incident cannot take place without support. A scuffle took place between the accused & the deceased."

Praveen, Bajrang Dal activist and Harsha’s brother called for strict action against the culprits. “My brother was an active member of the Sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits"

Advertisement

The mother of the deceased said that a few Muslim youngsters held a grudge against Harsha for working for cow protection. “Harsha was a member of Bajrang Dal and was working for Hindutva and cow protection. Few Muslims youngsters in areas like MK Road (Aadil and Pathan associates), KR Puram, RML Road and Clarkpete had a grudge against him for this reason."

“Harsha told me that these Muslim youngsters were going around saying that they will murder him. I had asked him to not engage with any of them," she added.

Two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist here, police sources said on Tuesday. Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town, they said.

Meanwhile, MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of Harsha.

Advertisement

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.