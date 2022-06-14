Home » News » India » Bajrang Dal to Hold Dharnas at All District HQs on June 16 for Action against 'Jihadi Extremists'

Bajrang Dal to Hold Dharnas at All District HQs on June 16 for Action against 'Jihadi Extremists'

Firefighters douse a fire in Howrah, West Bengal, after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Muhammad. (File photo/PTI)
Move after violence in parts of the country following Friday prayers in mosques last week. The VHP has also decided to organise Hanuman Chalisa chanting at all temples in Delhi on Tuesday night

Pragya Kaushika| News18.com
Updated: June 14, 2022, 15:23 IST

With many violent incidents reported across the country after Friday prayers in mosques last week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has now decided to lead the way against “growing jihadi extremism" in the country.

The VHP in a statement said that the Bajrang Dal will stage dharna (protest) at district headquarters throughout the country on June 16. Following this, they will give a memorandum in the name of the President against targeted attacks on Hindus by jihadi extremists.

“We have decided to protest against violence by jihadi extremism being perpetrated through mosques. They are violently targeting Hindus and burning their houses," VHP secretary general Milind Parande said in a statement issued by the organisation. “We want the government to keep a strict watch over the mosques from where these violent mobs emerged. People who instigated these violent mobs should be identified and action should be taken against them immediately."

The VHP leader sought the arrest of people fomenting trouble in the country and protection for those being threatened.

Islamic scholars’ body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, mosques, and leaders promoting jihadi mentality should be dealt with severely, he stated.

“There should be tightening of grip around anyone promoting jihadi mansikta (mindset) and also against those who feed them," reads the statement by the VHP.

The organisation has also decided to hold Hanuman Chalisa chanting at all temples in Delhi on Tuesday night. “We will pray that the Lord gives sanity to all these protesters," said Vinod Bansal, spokesperson, VHP.

Recently at a margdarshak mandal (panel of guides) meeting, VHP saints who are a part of it expressed strong sentiments against such violent attacks.

Parande while briefing about the meet had stated that many saints had asked how it is that those coming out of Friday prayers feel that they should pelt stones, and that Hindu society should stand firm against such attacks.

Pragya Kaushika Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 years. She has widely reported from across the country and abroad on several issues. Follow her @pragyakaushika

first published: June 14, 2022, 15:15 IST