Balluana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Balluana seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rajinder Kaur Rajpura (INC), Amandeep Singh Musafir (AAP), Prithi Ram Megh (SAD), Vandana Sangwal (BJP), Surinder Singh Khalsa (IND), Surinder Megh (IND), Manjit Kaur (IND), Mandeep Singh (IND), Ram Kumar Megh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.78%, which is -5.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nathu Ram of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balluana results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.82 Balluana (बलुआना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fazilka district of Punjab. Balluana is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 183929 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,055 were male and 98,871 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balluana in 2022 is: 1,162 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,050 eligible electors, of which 92,477 were male,78,608 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,198 eligible electors, of which 84,934 were male, 72,264 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Balluana in 2017 was 322. In 2012, there were 203 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Nathu Ram of INC won in this seat defeating Parkash Singh Bhatti of SAD by a margin of 15,449 which was 10.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gurtej Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Giriraj Rajora of INC by a margin of 8,227 votes which was 6.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 38.3% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 82 Balluana Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Balluana are: Rajinder Kaur Rajpura (INC), Amandeep Singh Musafir (AAP), Prithi Ram Megh (SAD), Vandana Sangwal (BJP), Surinder Singh Khalsa (IND), Surinder Megh (IND), Manjit Kaur (IND), Mandeep Singh (IND), Ram Kumar Megh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.72%, while it was 82.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Balluana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.82 Balluana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 175. In 2012, there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.82 Balluana comprises of the following areas of Fazilka district of Punjab: KC Sito Guno, Panchayats Dode Wala, Amarpura, Bhagu, Dotaran Wali, Kala Tibba, Raipura, Rajpura, Ramsra and Rajanwali of KC Abohar Janubee; KC Rukan Pura, Panchayats Alamgarh, Basian, Dharampura, Kikar Khera, Saiyadwala, Ruherhianwall, Mandi Abohar of Abohar Samali KC; KC Balluana of Abohar Tahsil and KC Nihal Khera of Fazilka Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Balluana constituency, which are: Abohar, Fazilka, Jalalabad, Lambi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Balluana is approximately 971 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balluana is: 30°07’53.0"N 74°13’56.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balluana results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.