‘Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi’: Hindu Petitioners Celebrate Win in Gyanvapi Mosque Row | Watch

It was a day of celebration for five Hindu women who are seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque after the Varanasi District Court on Monday said their suit is maintainable and rejected the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case.

Manju Vyas, one of five petitioners, was seen dancing and celebrating following the hearing in court today. “Bharat is happy… and my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate and raise Har Har Mahadev… Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi," she told reporters.

In a ‘victory’ for the Hindu side, a court in Varanasi on Monday agreed to hear a petition by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Rejecting the Anjuman Intezamia Committee’s plea challenging the Hindu worshippers’ request, the court said the case is maintainable. The committee, which represents the Muslim side, will now move the Allahabad High Court, challenging the lower court order.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Varanasi resembled a fortress on Monday morning as prohibitory orders were clamped and security tightened in the temple town. Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The committee had said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19. The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

