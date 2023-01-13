Ban on Non-veg Mayo, License and Registration Mandatory: Inside Kerala's Fresh Guidelines for Catering Services

It is now mandatory for catering services in Kerala to have a proper license and registration. Health Minister of State Veena George on Thursday said no eateries without licence or registration will be allowed to function.

The move was prompted by recent incidents of food-poisoning in the state, and was announced in order to ensure maintainence of hygiene and cleanliness. According to George, the mandate applies to each and every eatery and the responsibility of ensuring them has to rest with a supervisor.

Furthermore, hotels will also have to ensure that the hygiene-rating system is strictly followed. A mobile app would be launched this month for consumers to upload photos and videos with regard to the food bought in an eatery is fresh and the ambience in the outlet clean, a PTI report said.

Here are important instructions for eateries and catering services in Kerala:

Establishments without licence or registration would not be allowed to operate and once an eatery is licensed, inspections would be held at regular intervals.

If a licence is suspended, it would be re-issued only after the Commissioner of Food Safety is satisfied that the deficiencies have been rectified.

The use se of raw eggs for making mayonnaise, which is often served along with dishes like shawarma, is prohibited in Kerala.

Only pasteurised eggs can be used for making the creamy sauce. Else, vegetarian mayonnaise should be preferred.

A sticker is to be put on food parcels indicating when it was prepared and the amount of time by which it should be consumed. Also, a health card is mandatory for all employees of eateries.

In events held in auditoriums, only a catering service licensed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India would be permitted to serve food.

