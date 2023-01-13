Home » News » India » Ban on Non-veg Mayo, License and Registration Mandatory: Inside Kerala's Fresh Guidelines for Catering Services

Ban on Non-veg Mayo, License and Registration Mandatory: Inside Kerala's Fresh Guidelines for Catering Services

A sticker is to be put on food parcels indicating when it was prepared and the amount of time by which it should be consumed

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 10:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Etablishments without licence or registration would not be allowed to operate and once an eatery is licensed, inspections would be held at regular intervals (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Etablishments without licence or registration would not be allowed to operate and once an eatery is licensed, inspections would be held at regular intervals (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

It is now mandatory for catering services in Kerala to have a proper license and registration. Health Minister of State Veena George on Thursday said no eateries without licence or registration will be allowed to function.

The move was prompted by recent incidents of food-poisoning in the state, and was announced in order to ensure maintainence of hygiene and cleanliness. According to George, the mandate applies to each and every eatery and the responsibility of ensuring them has to rest with a supervisor.

Furthermore, hotels will also have to ensure that the hygiene-rating system is strictly followed. A mobile app would be launched this month for consumers to upload photos and videos with regard to the food bought in an eatery is fresh and the ambience in the outlet clean, a PTI report said.

Advertisement

Here are important instructions for eateries and catering services in Kerala:

  • Establishments without licence or registration would not be allowed to operate and once an eatery is licensed, inspections would be held at regular intervals.
  • If a licence is suspended, it would be re-issued only after the Commissioner of Food Safety is satisfied that the deficiencies have been rectified.
  • The use se of raw eggs for making mayonnaise, which is often served along with dishes like shawarma, is prohibited in Kerala.
  • Only pasteurised eggs can be used for making the creamy sauce. Else, vegetarian mayonnaise should be preferred.
  • A sticker is to be put on food parcels indicating when it was prepared and the amount of time by which it should be consumed. Also, a health card is mandatory for all employees of eateries.
  • In events held in auditoriums, only a catering service licensed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India would be permitted to serve food.
  • A mobile app would be launched this month for consumers to upload photos and videos with regard to the food bought in an eatery is fresh and the ambience in the outlet clean.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: January 13, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 10:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks