Banaras Railway Station on Way to Complete Makeover as Work on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Nears an End

Two weeks ago, on his tour to Kashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Banaras railway station early on Thursday around 1 am to take stock of the redevelopment work.

The prime minister was touring Kashi, his Lok Sabha constituency, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year.

Prime Minister Modi’s pet project, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, is already taking shape. A week after PM Modi’s surprise visit to the railway station, Union rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also seen sipping a cup of tea at the station while inspecting the work in progress.

The Banaras railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore in an effort to provide state-of-the-art and modern amenities to commuters. The redeveloped railway station will have renovated first-class as well as other waiting rooms. It will be accessible to all through escalators and lifts, especially keeping in mind senior citizens and differently abled persons.

A green area in the vicinity has also been identified for beautification in the station and its surroundings. A selfie point installed at the entry is already a massive hit. A train engine has also been installed at the entry to the station, which has attracted people to come and click pictures. Several other passenger-friendly amenities, including a food plaza, is likely to come up soon.

A family from Maharashtra included a 19-year-old girl, who has come to Varanasi for the first time. She said, “Stations are not known to be clean but I have been pleasantly surprised to see how the Banaras station looks even if it is my first visit here."

Her 54-year-old father said, “Even as the station has been remodelled and redeveloped, what truly reflects is the essence. This is typical of a leader like Modi."

On July 15, the name of the station was changed from Manduadih to Banaras. On February 19, 2019, PM Modi launched the redevelopment project and dedicated it to Uttar Pradesh.

With the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor nearing its completion, the footfall in the holy city of Varanasi has increased, perfectly coinciding with the redevelopment work at the railway station.

