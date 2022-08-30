Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express To Get Additional Sleeper Coach; Details Inside

North Western Railway has taken a big step to improve the comfort level and experience of passengers. The North Western Railway has decided to add a second sleeper class coach in Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express. This train is scheduled to start at Bandra Terminus from September 8 to 29. It will also commence at Bhagat Ki Kothi from September 9 to 30.

This step is expected to lessen the number of passengers and waiting list. Apart from this, several other trains will get temporary coaches. At least 81 coaches have been added to 38 pairs of trains.

The rail routes are Jodhpur, Delhi, Bandra, Bikaner, Udaipur, Khajuraho, and Ajmer. Coaches have also been added to Shalimar, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gomti Nagar, Indore and Bhatinda rail routes. According to reports, this entire procedure will take at least a month. The railways are also contemplating a permanent solution to lessen passenger load. For this, the authorities have also called a tender for extra trains.

Meanwhile, following trains will get temporary coaches:

Train Number- 22481 and 22482 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur.

Train number- 12479 and 12480 Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur.

Train number -22471 and 22472 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner.

Train number-20473 and 20474 Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai.

Train numbers- 19666 and 19665 Udaipur City- Khajuraho-Udaipur city.

Train number- 12990 and 129989 Ajmer to Dadar to Ajmer.

