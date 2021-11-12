Bangladesh Fisherman Overjoyed After Catching Huge Catla Fish, Sells it for Rs 26,000

A fisherman, along with his team, in Bangladesh caught a large Catla fish, which reportedly weighed more than 16 kg. The Catla fish was caught from the Padma river of Goalanda in Rajbari.

The fisherman was out to catch hilsa fish in the Padma river after the Bangladeshi government lifted the ban on fishing earlier this week and ended up catching a big Catla fish.

The fish was caught on Tuesday at the ferry wharf number 7 of Daulatdia, reports said, adding that the fisherman fetched a staggering Rs 26,200 by selling it.

Ishaq Haldar, the fisherman, brought the Catla fish to Daulatdia Ferry Wharf No. 5 to sell it. Several other fishermen were already selling fish at different prices here. The fisherman, with the Catla fish, decided to sell it at Rs 1600 per kg, as against the market price of Rs 1650. It was only a matter of hours before the man collected Rs 26,200 and left the place.

Haider said, “Hilsa fishing was banned in Bangladesh from October 4 to October 25. On Monday, the ban was relaxed from midnight. After the ban was removed, I had went out to the river Padma along with my team to catch hilsa fish but a big catla weighing around 16 kg was caught in my net."

A local fisheries expert said, “There is a shortage of hilsa in the Padma at present. However, fishermen are now catching various fishes including big rui, Catla, ar, and chital, boal, pangas."

The ilish fish, also called hilsa, is a species found in fishes in the family Clupeidae.

Catla is a fish with a large and broad head and a protruding lower area. It has large, greyish scales on its dorsal side.

