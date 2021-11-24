Bangladesh Sex Racket Busted in Indore; Around 5,000 Girls were Pushed into Flesh Trade

A Bangladeshi national who was engaged in running a sex racket in India supplying thousands of girls to various Indian cities in the last few years has been nabbed by police in Indore.

Six others including two girls involved in the flesh trade too have been arrested.

Vijay Dutt (40), is a Bangladeshi native ‘Momin’, who was living in India under a fake identity was running a high profile sex racket, said police, adding Momin’s wife ran an NGO in Bangladesh and sent girls to India for work and her husband then pushed them into flesh trade. Momin was arrested on Tuesday and the police revealed the case on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused to date has supplied 5,000 girls to various parts of the country. Being a matter involving two countries, the police have alerted intelligence agencies about the matter.

Advertisement

Around a year ago, the police had raided a hotel in Mahalaxmi Nagar and had rescued 13 girls including nine from Bangladesh who were brought to Indore on the pretext of jobs and were pushed into the flesh trade. The links with the international sex racket were found during the probe as the girls had named Momin in the case. The girls had told the police that Vijay Dutt aka Momin used to send them to India letting them cross the border illegally and later forced them to join the filthy trade.

Momin, however, could not have been arrested by the police but the police were on a trail to nab him.

Around a week ago, a police team had landed in Mumbai from where Momin used to operate and as the man whiffed that he was being searched by the police, he had sneaked to Indore and was holding out here. The police team returned to Indore to nab him seizing 14 mobile phones from his possession and also recovering MDMA drug from him.

As the police quizzed him, he confessed to investigators that he is a Bangladesh national who was living in India under an assumed identity which he acquired with the help of forged documents. He used to supply girls to different parts of the country. He has lost count of girls he supplied but accepted that the number must be in thousands.

Advertisement

Due to linguistic constraints, the girls could not narrate their plight to anyone and for keeping the girls in clutches, Momin used to make them consume drugs. The girls lacked legal documents so Momin used to threaten them that police will arrest them if they try to leave the trade and seek help from anyone.

The girls brought to India were allured into the trade after the gang offered them jobs in beauty parlours and as domestic help.

Advertisement

Momin’s wife who runs an NGO in Bangladesh for women welfare used to identify economically weak girls who required money and jobs and sent them to India. Slowly they were pushed into flesh trade. The gang had devised code words like Gadi (girl), Bhada (customer) and others while communicating with each other on phone calls.

A shrewd criminal, Momin never used to meet the girls and spoke to them with different names on phone calls. At most he used a single number for three days. Of late, he also started making the girls sell drugs as well. In India, he married another girl and prepared forged documents like ration cards, voter cards, passports and others. Momin had his network of agents in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and others.

Advertisement

A jobless youth in Bangladesh, he reached West Bengal around two decades ago and then reached Mumbai and later joined the sex trade supplying girls and also drugs. He used the hawala trade to send back money earned in the trade to Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Police have charged Momin and others for human trafficking, drug smuggling and other offences and are planning to take them in remand for further questioning.

The Superintendent of Police Indore, Ashutosh Bagri, affirmed that an international sex racket has been busted and its Bangladeshi kingpin has been nabbed by the police in a special operation. Senior officers were involved in the action as the matter involves two countries, he added, claiming others linked with the racket are being probed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.