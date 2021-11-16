Banihal Youth, Killed in Encounter and Dubbed as Militant, Worked on Meagre Salary, Claims His Father

Having fought militancy all his life, father of Aamir Magray from Banihal — one of the four persons killed in Hyderpora — has refuted police claim that his son was a militant.

Mohammad Lateef Magrey, an employee with Public Engineering Department, said his son worked at Srinagar for a measly amount of money.

The senior Magray, a known counter insurgent in Banihal and Ramban area of the Jammu region, claims that he has killed many militants, including top commanders in operations with security forces in the last many years. He has won awards for his bravery and was provided security by the government.

“When I woke up today morning, I heard that someone had killed my son," he said. “I, along with the Sarpanch and a few people, came to Srinagar today, but the police there told us that Aamir was a militant."

“Hum toh pakke Hindustani the lekin hum hi militant ban gaye (We were hardcore Indians and they’ve declared us militants now)," Magray said.

Mohammad Ashraf, a villager, said Aamir was an innocent boy and worked hard at a shop in Srinagar, as a helper.

“Had he been a militant, why would the government provide security to his family? They’ve been provided security since the past 15 years," Ashraf said.

“Lateef Magray is a Hindustani and today his son was killed in Srinagar. It is unfortunate that he is being labelled a militant," he said with a disheartened voice.

“If they are Pakistani, why did the government provide security to them? How did this boy become a ‘militant’ today?" he questioned.

He said if the body is not handed over to the family, they will protest in Ramban and come on the highway.

“If they (family) do not see their son’s face, they will die. Who will be responsible for that?" a local resident, Mohammad Ashraf, asked.

Addressing a press conference earlier, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said the two militants — a foreigner and a local, an OGW and the building-owner — were killed in the Hyderpora encounter. He identified the four as Pakistani militant Bilal Bhai alias Haider, his associate Aamir Magray, overground worker (Dr) Mudassir Gul and building owner Altaf Ahmad Bhat.

Families of Gul and Bhat had refuted the allegations and said they were killed in cold blood and had no links with the militants. They said both were businessmen and had families. They, too, had demanded that their bodies be to returned to the family for burial.

IGP Kumar, however, had said Mudassir was running an unauthorised call centre in the building and incriminating material was recovered from there. He said both Haider and Aamir were militants and two pistols were recovered from the site of the encounter.

