Banned Terrorist Group NLFT Active in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts, BSF Says

The Border Security Force on Tuesday admitted that the banned terrorist group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is active in Bangladesh particularly in Chittagong Hill Tracts after it received inputs on Indian insurgent groups (IIGs) taking refuge in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the media in Shillong, DIG BSF (PSO) D Haokip said the inputs suggest that the IIGs are still present in certain areas of Bangladesh particularly in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and a few areas on the Meghalaya border.

Even as he mentioned that there are no organised camps but some of the IIGs are still moving individually.

Hoakip, however, said, “But the Bangladesh government and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have always denied it."

He, however, also said the Bangladeshi government has been putting a lot of pressure on the IIGs and their camps were destroyed soon after it come to power.

Despite the surrender of top militant of banned ULFA-I Drishti Rajkhowa, some of the remnants are still active. “As far as the United Liberation Front of Asom is concerned, one group led by Rajkhowa (is) crossing over to Bangladesh in the area of Garo Hills on and off but they also don’t have an organised camp but they also have certain relative supporters so they go and they come sometimes."

He further said camps of other groups such as the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) have been destroyed or shifted after the pressure from the present government of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the construction of fencing along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya has been delayed due to land acquisition problems.

“In Meghalaya, about 70% has been completed while around 30% is still pending to be completed because of certain issues (which include) due to land acquisition problem," Haokip said.

“However, efforts are on to complete it very soon," he added.

