BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir at Nashik: Praasaad Pravesh Done, Murti Pranpratishtha to Begin on Friday

Nashik is all set to get a grand stone-carved shikhar-baddh BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir on the banks of the river Godavari. The work on B.A.P.S. Swami Narayan Mandir in Panchavati, which has been going on for the past four years, has now been completed.

On Sunday, Sadhu Bhakti Priyadas Swami held the Praasaad Pravesh rituals.

Prakat Brahmaswaroop Mahantaswami Maharaj, Viveksagar Das, Ghanshyamcharan Das, Mahavrata Das, Shrutiprakash Das and other dignitaries were present.

Except for the Covid pandemic period, the work on the temple continued non-stop.

Advertisement

After the completion, the Murti Pranpratishtha ritual began from Friday, September 23.

Vishwashanti Maha Yadnya has been organized on Monday as part of the Pranpratishtha rituals.

A grand procession will be held on Tuesday.

The main Vedokta idol will be installed on Wednesday, September 28.

Around 10,000 devotees from across the country are expected to attend the rituals daily. Nearly 1,000 volunteers are working together, with over 350 saints participating.

Food and accommodation, along with medical treatment, for the attendees is being provided by the Swaminarayan Trust.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here