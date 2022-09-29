'BAPS Swaminarayan Sect Gave Indian Thought and Culture Universal Dimension': Maha CM Shinde at Nashik Temple's Ceremony

A grand stone-carved BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir is set to grace the banks of Godavari river in Nashik, after being in the works for four years.

The temple, built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which has constructed exquisite temples worldwide, was completed this year after a four years of non-stop work except for the Covid-19 period. After the completion, the Murti Pranpratishtha ritual began from Friday, September 23. On Sunday, Sadhu Bhakti Priyadas Swami held the Praasaad Pravesh rituals and a Vishwashanti Mahayagya was organised on Monday.

As the main Vedokta idol was installed on Wednesday, the ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among other dignitaries. Speaking at the consecration ceremony, Shinde said that thought and culture of Indians has gained a global dimension due to this sect through the spirit of sacrifice.

This Swaminarayan Temple, sanctified by the touch of Lord Sri Ramachandra and built on the holy banks of Godavari river, is a major center of innovative and spiritual attraction for the pilgrims and tourists who come here from all over the world, adding to the beauty of the city of Nashik, he said.

In the year 1943, Swami Maharaj, the head of Brahma Swami Maharaj, resolved to build a grand temple at the bank of Godavari river of Nashik. That resolution has been manifested in truth today in the form of this temple, he said, adding that “this temple is a beautiful example of the works of art created from the thoughts of Swaminarayan, and the work of connecting society through the thoughts of such spiritual architecture, service and sacrifice is being done all over the world through the Swaminarayan Sampradaya."

“Since last two and a half months, a government has been established in the state which is working round the clock for the service and development of people. For this, the blessings and inspiration of the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, are with the government. Therefore, in order to achieve the goal of service, development, planning of public welfare schemes, for happiness and peace, the conduct, thought and actions of Swaminarayan Sampradaya (sect) will be added to the work of the government."

(Then) Chief Minister Fadnavis laid the foundation stone of this temple and I was present as a cabinet minister of the state on November 11, 2017, said Shinde. “Today I am present as the Chief Minister at the vedokta murti pratishta vidhis of this temple. It is my luck and it is also the blessing of Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Maharaj for building this temple in just three years despite the restrictions of Corona for two years and giving a unique temple sculpture to Maharashtra," he said.

The chief minister also inspected the temple and took darshan on the occassion. At the end of the program, Swami Nilkanthavarni was was honoured by gifting a metal statue and books.

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad, including Nashik, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, Khandesh, etc, are present in this Pran Pratishtha festival celebrated for ten days at Swaminarayan temple.

About one thousand volunteers are serving with devotion to ensure that all the programmes are conducted in a disciplined and appropriate manner. More than 350 saints have participated in this programme by the Swaminarayan Mandir Trust.

