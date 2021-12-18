Manipur is a landlocked state, which is why bridges are necessary for this region, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told News18. Most bridges that were located in this area is Bailey bridge, so reports of such bridges breaking is also common from this area. After 2018, one Makru village has been inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari in 2021 in the Tamenglong district.

This time another important bridge is coming up on NH37 connecting Imphal to Jiribum to Silchar in Assam. This is going to be the lifeline between Manipur and the rest of the country.

This bridge, which is 154 metre long, is supposed to get inaugurated by BJP top brass end of this year. Rs 78.62 crore has been sanctioned for the bridge.

>What is the significance of Barak Bridge?

The bridge will help in providing seamless all-weather connectivity to Silchar, Assam from Imphal. Itis a state of the art bridge and is one of the longest Steel Truss bridges in Manipur.

Construction of the bridge will ensure that Imphal-Jiribam (NH-37) is connected throughout the year as the earlier bridges were temporary Bailey Bridges which required maintenance on regular basis and even caused blockage of the NH-37.

The bridge will also ensure the movement of heavy traffic on Imphal-Jiribam Road (NH- 37), which will eventually reduce the transportation cost on Goods being transported to Imphal.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “See Manipur is landlocked, we don’t have an alternative way. We have two highways NH2 and NH37. Since inception, we did not have any bridge. The bridge is our lifeline, when a landslide takes place we are locked. So Makru and now this Barak bridge will connect Imphal to Silchar. After BJP came to power this initiative has been taken and I am thankful to Narendra Modi Ji that this was sanctioned and in two years, the bridge is ready. They think of us and now this bridge will be inaugurated by either Modi ji or Amit Shah Ji by end of this year."

Another bridge called the Irang bridge will also come up in this region and the land-lock problem will not be there. Before the election, BJP top brass will be here to inaugurate this bridge and BJP hopeful that they will get people’s support.

