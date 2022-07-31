Baramulla's 'Rare Window': Youths Give Police a Peek into Their Grievances, Seek Remedies

Baramulla saw a rare encounter on Saturday – the one where youngsters were given what the police called a “window" to shoot their questions and grievances at the police and seek detailed answers and remedies.

Some even managed to put the officers in a spot by expecting quick fixes to bigger problems.

“Grievances related to roads, toilets, control of drug menace and traffic jams were raised. But specific ones were related to character verification by police, passport verification, service verification, SRO cases, martyrs of police, establishment issues, women’s desk and cyber safety awareness," Mohammad Rayees Bhat, Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police told News 18.

“We were able to solve some issues on the spot, while others are in queue," he said.

Bhat said substance abuse among youngsters, cyber frauds and phising were discussed in detail and feedback was exchanged.

“The response was better than expected," he said, adding, “We are holding more interactions and will go beyond the paperwork," said the young IPS officer, who is also a son of the soil.

The participants, he said, discussed the effects of the drugs, more so the synthetic ones, including heroin and brown sugar, on the addicts.

The Valley has seen multifold spike of substance smuggling and lately usage of heroin and brown sugar by youngsters. Hospital data indicates ten-fold increase in the number of those taking drugs in the past six to seven years.

“Heroin and brown sugar are life-threatening and these drugs are being pushed across the border by some agents," the SSP informed.

The participants wanted to know if there were any gainful employment to wean people away from drug peddling.

“Discussions on rehabilitation and alternative employment avenues were also held, along with solutions for areas with endemic drug-related issues," he said.

