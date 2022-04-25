Bargadi Case: Production Warrant Issued Against Dera Chief Ram Rahim, HC to Hold Next Hearing on May 2

In the case of the production warrant issued against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the Bargadi case, which came up for hearing in the High Court today, the court has kept May 2 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing today the Advocate General demanded custodial remand of the Dera chief. Dera chief’s advocates said that a request for a hearing through video conferencing has already been made in the lower court thus the demand does not stand. They said even the SIT probing the matter has not sought his remand.

To this, the AG said the same was being demanded to reach a conclusion in the case but the Dera chief was not cooperating. To this Singh’s lawyers said the same procedure followed by the lower courts should be followed further as well and that AG was bringing up a new thing after the change of government in the state.

After hearing arguments of both sides the court fixed May 2 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, his production warrants issued for physical appearance in Faridkot court were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high courts considering the law and order situation

The judicial body had asked the SIT to question him at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak after which SIT led by the inspector general of police (IGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar had visited the jail and interrogated him on two occasions in November and December.

The probe led to the revelation that the conspiracy of desecration of Sikh scriptures was hatched at the administrative block of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa and that the followers never acted without the permission of sect head Ram Rahim.

