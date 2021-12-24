Bargaining Chips: Taiwan and India Cooperating in Semiconductor Field, Govts Engaging, Say Sources

Taiwan and India have started cooperating in the semiconductor sector, with governments of both countries engaging with each other, sources say. The nascent cooperation started earlier this year and will involve Taiwan training Indian engineers. The partnership will also include the transfer of technology, and creating a manufacturing hub in the country, people in the know of the development told News18.

The Centre on Wednesday approved a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country in a bid to position India as a global hub for high-tech production and attract large chip makers. The step is aimed to boost India’s ambitions to be self-reliant in electronics manufacturing, usher in investments, and generate 35,000 specialised jobs apart from indirect employment for one lakh people.

While much of the modalities are still to be decided, the intent of collaboration between India and Taiwan is clear. The two countries have also created a joint group that is focusing on the creation of a semiconductor manufacturing hub, and these groups have already met twice this year.

Taiwan is a world leader when it comes to the semiconductor market, and dominates the industry. Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, according to estimates, accounts for 50% of the global market. According to SEMI, the global industry association representing electronics manufacturing, Taiwan will remain the largest semiconductor material market in 2020-2021.

Both sides are looking at the possibility of one of three Taiwan semiconductor giants setting up a facility in India that may come up in Gujarat or Maharashtra, but this has not been finalised yet.

Amid tensions with China, the Indian side has been proceeding cautiously while dealing with Taiwan. But the country’s growing need for semiconductors is believed to be the reason for the engagement with Taiwan. India’s semiconductor needs may grow 50 times, from the current level of $2 billion to $100 in the next four years.

The development comes, even as there has been increased people-to-people interaction between the two sides. Last year, Taiwan’s government hosted mega Diwali celebrations. 2020 also saw spontaneous strong support by Indians, especially on social media, on Taiwan’s national day. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has in the past tweeted about Indian dishes and said her favourite foods are chana masala and naan. She also recalled her India visit, what she termed as “memories of a vibrant, diverse & colorful country."

