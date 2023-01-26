BBC Documentary Row LIVE Updates: Jamia Students Detained Over Attempts to Screen, Screening Stopped Midway at Panjab University

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 07:39 IST
New Delhi, India
BBC Documentary Row LIVE Updates: A screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled “India: The Modi Question” was planned by a students’ body – Students’ Federation of India (SFI) – at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Wednesday, for which heavy security was deployed outside the varsity in the evening to prevent any untoward incident. Read More
Screening of the BBC Documentary on PM Modi - India: The Modi Question - was stopped midway at Panjab University on Wednesday. The Chandigarh unit of Congress’s students wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) reportedly screened the series for a brief time, before being stopped by security staff.
After some part of the documentary was screened, university admin stopped the NSUI members from continuing it. NSUI members said they were told that they have not taken any permission for screening the documentary at Stu-C (Student Centre of university).
The members said they resisted, but were stopped from continuing the screening.
Issuing a statement, the Jamia Millia Islamia University said, “It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about screening of a controversial documentary film on the university campus today [Wednesday]. University administration again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed in the campus without permission of competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers."
The second episode of the BBC docu-series on PM Modi, meanwhile, came out, links to which surfaced on social media amid the central government trashing the documentary as a “propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday shared a link to the second part of the series which questioned PM Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony quit Congress after being asked to take down a post criticising the BBC documentary on PM Modi. His resignation has come a day after he extended support to the BJP over the controversial BBC documentary through a Twitter post.
In a Twitter post, Anil wrote: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on."
In the resignation letter Anil said: “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress - as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell."
The screening plan at Jamia came a day after a similar announcement was made by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which did not go as planned with students alleging deliberate power cut by the varsity administration and stone pelting later. JNU students claimed that ABVP members pelted stones at them.
The head of ABVP said the charge against them is a propaganda and a blame game started by the left. The leader said ABVP students had strict instructions to not interfere in the issue. “Neither me nor any of our members are involved in this incident," said JNU ABVP head Rohit.
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar called a small student group with no following" and accused it of disturbing peace on the campus. “We do not want any disturbance on the campus. We desire to keep the peace and harmony in the university where students are studying and giving exams," Akhtar told PTI.
“A small group like Students’ Federation of India [SFI], which has no following, is holding protests. We do not approve of this kind of behaviour. Their aim is to disturb peace and harmony on the campus. At no cost I will allow this kind of behaviour under my watch," she said.
Delhi Police said that the university administration informed them that some students were creating ruckus on the streets and therefore a total of 13 students were detained around 4 pm to ensure peace in the area.
High Drama in JNU
Congress Leader’s Son Quits Party Day After Post Criticising BBC Documentary
Episode 2 of BBC Documentary Released
