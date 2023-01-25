BBC Documentary Row LIVE Updates: Power Cut, ‘Stone Pelting’ Mar Screening at JNU, Students Switch to Phones; US Reacts to Series on PM Modi

Hyderabad University on Wednesday issued a statement over the incident of screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi. The statement read, “On 21st January 2023, the Fraternity Movement in University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus, a students’ group, organized a screening of the B.B.C. documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at the Shopping Complex, in the North Campus of the University without an prior notice or permission."

On receiving the information, the security team and the Dean, Students’ Welfare rushed to the venue and requested the organizers to stop the screening of the documentary, the statement said adding that the the organizers, however, did not accede to this request and continued the screening of the documentary in presence of few students.

“As per the prescribed procedure, any student organization desiring to hold an event in the University Campus is required to obtain prior permission from the authority through the Dean, Students’ Welfare. In this case, no prior permission was obtained which is a violation of the existing norms. Though the event passed off peacefully, the University has asked for the report on the event for taking further necessary action," the statement read.

There has been no untoward incident and the campus is quiet and peaceful, it added.