Russia on Monday slammed the BBC over its two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has set off a massive controversy across the country and abroad.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who made the remarks on Friday, called the documentary “yet another evidence of the BBC waging information war".

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of the BBC waging an information war on different fronts - not only against Russia but also against other global centres of power pursuing an independent policy," Zakharova told reporters.

The spokesperson further said that BBC often neglects the basic requirements of the journalism profession.

“After a certain number of years, it turns out that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. It should be treated accordingly. The BBC is not an independent television and radio corporation, but a dependent one, often neglecting the basic requirements of the journalism profession."

The two-part documentary – ‘India: The Modi Question’ – claims that it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state. The Centre has slammed the documentary, calling it a “propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a “colonial mindset".

The BBC defended the series saying that it was “rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards".

The government had on January 21 issued directions to block several YouTube and Twitter posts sharing clips of the documentary, triggering sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

Recently, British PM Rishi Sunak had come out in support of PM Modi in the UK Parliament when he shut down a Pakistani-origin MP, Imran Hussain, who raised the topic of the documentary. Sunak said he “doesn’t agree with the characterisation" of PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to block the documentary next week.

(With PTI inputs)

