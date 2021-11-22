BCI Suspends 28 Advocates in UP for Malpractices of Filing Fake Claim-cases

The Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex lawyers’ body, on Monday said it has suspended 28 advocates in Uttar Pradesh for filing fake claim petitions under Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Workmen Compensation Act. The BCI took the decision in a meeting held on November 19 after the names of the advocates were cropped up in the FIRs and charge sheets in the related cases.

The council’s chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release the suspension will continue till the proceedings against them are completed. The BCI has also directed the State Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to initiate disciplinary proceedings against these Advocates and conclude the inquiry within three months and submit the report of the same to the BCI, he said.

The decision was taken after the Supreme Court on November 16 took serious note’ of the issue. According to the BCI, Allahabad High Court has directed a Special Investigating Team, Lucknow for investigation of the cases of suspicious claims in which a total of 233 such claims of various insurance companies were dismissed, or dismissed in default or not pressed due to which various claim petitions claiming the amount of over Rs 300 crore has been rejected by the Tribunals.

The SC further observed that out of a total of 92 criminal cases in various districts registered till date, of which 28 advocates have been named as accused persons in 55 cases, the investigation has been concluded/completed in 32 cases and the change sheet has been filed. In the rest of the cases, the investigation is stated to be pending.

