Birthday Special: How Supriya Pathak Made a Grand Comeback to Big Screen With Sarkar

Supriya Pathak is a well-known television and film face. The veteran actor inherited acting from her mother Dina Pathak, who was among the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. Supriya has often appeared in films in the role of a mother. Her elder sister Ratna Pathak has also had an almost four-decade-long professional journey as an actor.

Today, on Supriya Pathak’s 61st birthday, here’s a look at some of the important events in her life.

Supriya Pathak started her acting career in a supporting role in 1981 with Kalyug and won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for her very first film.

Advertisement

Following the success of her first film, Supriya was usually offered side roles to play. Disappointed with this, she decided to take a long break from her acting career. Later, she left the film industry and turned her attention to TV. She has appeared in films like Vijeta, Mirch Masala, and Shahenshah.

After entering the TV industry, Supriya became a household name and rose to fame with her stint as Hansa Parekh in the comedy TV show Khichdi. Her comic timing and accent were highly appreciated by everyone. She went on to work in shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Ek Mahal Sapno Ka, which was quite a hit at that time.

Supriya made a tremendous comeback to the entertainment industry after 11 years with Sarkar. Being a theatre artist, she finds herself at ease playing all kinds of characters.

She created a niche for herself with her role of Dhankor Baa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. For her stellar performance in the film, she won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award.

Advertisement

Supriya Pathak married to Pankaj Kapur. They had met during the shooting of Agla Mausam. Pankaj married Supriya after divorcing Neelima Azim, the mother of Shahid Kapoor. At that time, Shahid was only three years old. Shahid Kapoor has good relations with Supriya Pathak. Meanwhile, Sana and Ruhan Kapoor, children of Supriya and Pankaj Kapoor, are also very close to Shahid.

Supriya, earlier in an interview, has praised her daughter-in-law, Mira Rajput. The actor said that she has found a daughter in Meera. She shared that the two often go out and spend time with each other. She also praised Meera’s parenting skills.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.