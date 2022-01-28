Beating Retreat Ceremony: These Roads, Metro Stations To Remain Closed on Saturday

The Delhi Police have made traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony that will be held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Saturday. According to the advisory issued by the Delhi police, the traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. During this time, the Vijay Chowk will remain closed for the general public. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between the Sunehri Masjid roundabout and the Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

Delhi Police, in its advisory, have said that no traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. As per Delhi police’s advisory traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and C hexagon.

People are advised to take alternative routes like Ring road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa Tea Point, Safdarjang Road, Kemal Attaturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road among others. Delhi police said that the buses will be diverted from their usual routes from 2 pm to 9:30 pm.

The entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturday. People who have to travel via restricted routes are advised to look for an alternative route on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk is the symbol of the formal ending of the Republic day celebration. The ceremony will be organised on January 29. ‘Beating Retreat’ is a centuries-old military tradition and dates back to the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. Military bands will be participating in the Beating Retreat ceremony. Musical performances will enthral the spectators at the historic Vijay Chowk.

