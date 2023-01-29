Beating Retreat Ceremony Today: Elaborate Traffic Arrangements in Delhi; Indian Tunes, Mega Drone Show Awaited | See Details

Elaborate traffic arrangements and preparations have been put in place for the Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, set to be held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Sunday.

Some of the anticipated features of this year’s ceremony include the country’s “biggest drone show" and tunes based on Indian classical ragas.

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will grace the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also attend the ceremony.

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of four-day Republic Day celebrations and is held on January 29 every year. No entry fee is charged for the musical ceremony and is telecasted live on television.

Traffic Restrictions in Delhi Today

Traffic restrictions in Delhi will be in place from 2 pm to 9:30 pm on Sunday, as per an advisory. Vijay Chowk will remain closed to traffic.

Additionally, traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and “C" hexagon.

Commuters can take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa "T" Point, Lodhi Road, Sunramanian Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, as per the advisory.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to avoid congestion. Commuters are advised to make maximum use of metro services while planning their journey in the vicinity of New Delhi, the advisory added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind water channels between Rafi Marg and “C" Hexagon (after 8 pm), the advisory said.

Beating Retreat Ceremony Preparations

Tunes based on Indian classical ragas will be the flavour of the ceremony this year, the Defence Ministry said. Indian Air Force’s band will play “Aprajey Arjun", “Charkha", “Vayu Shakti" and “Swadeshi" — four tunes for the ceremony based on the ragas.

As many as 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Centre said.

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be shown on the facade of North Block and South Block during the grand event at Vijay Chowk on Sunday. The beating retreat ceremony will also witness the country’s biggest drone show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones.

