Before Polls in Gujarat, MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police; May to be Taken to Guwahati Today

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who had joined the Congress along with Kanhaiya Kumar in September last year, was arrested by the Assam Police from a Circuit House in Palanpur late last night, following which he was taken to Ahmedabad. He shall be taken to Assam today.

“Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight," Kumar tweeted.

Mevani’s team said that police is yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam, they added.

Advertisement

The Vadgam MLA is a Dalit leader who first emerged along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore as the youth face challenging the BJP dominance in Gujarat during the 2017 Assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.