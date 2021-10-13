'Began with Dad Trying to Show Porn': Teen Recounts Yrs of Ordeal, Accuses Father, SP, BSP Leaders of Rape

A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district has accused 28 people, including her father, some leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party, and her close relatives, of raping her for years.

In her FIR registered at the Lalitpur police station, the girl said that her father, who works as a truck operator, showed her obscene films when she was in class 6 and tried to force her into the sexual act. After she refused, he new clothes for her, took her for a bike ride and raped her in a secluded area. He also threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone about it.

The Times of India reported that Lalitpur police have filed an FIR against 28 persons, including the girl’s father, SP district president Tilak Yadav, SP city president Rajesh Jain Jojhiya, BSP district president Deepak Ahirwar and others under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 376-D (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other sections of the IPC and Section 5/6 of POCSO Act.

In the complaint, the teenager alleges that after the first incident, her father laced her food with sedatives and took her to a hotel where a woman sent her inside a vacant room. She was raped by a man there and after she regained consciousness, she found that her clothes and shoes were not on her body and she had a stomach ache.

She was subjected to similar acts for some time and the TOI report says “each time a new man raped her in an inhuman manner".

The report further alleges that after a few days, “one Tilak Yadav came and raped her in such an inhuman manner as if he wanted to take some revenge".

When the girl objected, he told her it was her father himself who had sent him. Tilak’s relatives and friends also raped her continuously, and four of her uncles and cousins also forced her into the act, she has alleged in the complaint.

Soon after the complaint was filed, SP district president Tilak Yadav issued a statement on social media and refuted the allegations, saying that the case is an attempt to falsely implicate him and his brothers in the case.

